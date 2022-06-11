Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,338,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEX by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 713,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

WEX opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

