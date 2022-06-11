Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $31.36 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 383,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,726.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at $215,429,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

