Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,383 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $38,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.