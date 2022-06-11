Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 278.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of Qualys worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,454. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

