Marshall Wace LLP Has $22.32 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 797.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.10% of Codexis worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

