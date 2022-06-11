Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.96% of Everi worth $38,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Everi by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

