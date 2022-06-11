Millennium Management LLC Purchases 378,660 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Camping World worth $39,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 118.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 172,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,010.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $5,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Camping World stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

