Millennium Management LLC Purchases 492,314 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 824.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Sealed Air worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $59.92 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.