Millennium Management LLC Has $39.44 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,232,000 after purchasing an additional 604,854 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $118.65 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.64.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

