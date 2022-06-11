Millennium Management LLC Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,320 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of CMC Materials worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

