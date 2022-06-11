Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Clorox worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 142.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,154,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

