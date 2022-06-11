Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,094,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,816,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

