Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $17.57 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

