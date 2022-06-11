Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2,645.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,448 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Rollins worth $38,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

