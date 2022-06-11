Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6,197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $37,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,194,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC opened at $17.94 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.