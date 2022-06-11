Millennium Management LLC Has $36.01 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $36,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 16,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $1,450,698.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,584 shares of company stock worth $4,237,621 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

