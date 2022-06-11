Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $39,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

