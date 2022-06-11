Millennium Management LLC Purchases 711,863 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 289.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

