Millennium Management LLC Purchases 102,386 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $75.98 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

