Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of EMCOR Group worth $39,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

