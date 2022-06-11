Millennium Management LLC Sells 121,699 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,699 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Anaplan worth $40,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
PLAN stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.77.
PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.
In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Anaplan
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
