Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.87 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

