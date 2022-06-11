Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,432 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

