Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,938 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,096 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

