Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Udemy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $334,541,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,964,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,088,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDMY. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

