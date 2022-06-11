Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,005,171 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,171 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

