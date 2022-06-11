TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $194,153.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,011 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.