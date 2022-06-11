Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 596,594 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 221,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after buying an additional 215,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

