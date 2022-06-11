Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 187,606 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 318,262 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.48%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.