Analysts Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) PT at $233.16

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

GNGBY stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

