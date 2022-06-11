Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 690.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Donaldson worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after buying an additional 137,281 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

