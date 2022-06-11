The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Shares of GT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.