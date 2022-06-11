IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
