Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,449,963 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449,963 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

