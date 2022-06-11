Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $47.93

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.