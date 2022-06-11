Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$36.82 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
