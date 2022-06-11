Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $134.09

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.