U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,781,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

