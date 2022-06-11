Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,212 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $41,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $118.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

