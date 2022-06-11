UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

UCBJF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

UCBJF opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

