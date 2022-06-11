Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

ACET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

