Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of GDYN opened at $17.28 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

