Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target at $56.40

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

