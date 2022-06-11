Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.90. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $1.4046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

