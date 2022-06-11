Millennium Management LLC Purchases 802,652 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 485.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vir Biotechnology worth $40,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.12 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,299 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

