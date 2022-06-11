Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.76% of Mimecast worth $40,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

