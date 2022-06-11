Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $11.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. Danske cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.98. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

