Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Target Price at $22.18

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.