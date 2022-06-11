Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $27.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPZEF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

