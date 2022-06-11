Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $21.20

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $474.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.